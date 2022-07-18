Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Forecast 2022-2028
Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) is a medically-approved way to take nicotine by means other than tobacco. It is used to help with quitting smoking or stopping chewing tobacco. It increases the chance of quitting smoking by about 50% to 70%.Often it is used along with other behavioral techniques. NRT has also been used to treat ulcerative colitis. Types of NRT include the adhesive patch, chewing gum, lozenges, nose spray, and inhaler. The use of more than one type of NRT at a time may increase effectiveness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products include GSK, Perrigo Company, Pfizer, Fertin Pharma, Revolymer, Johnson & Johnson, Cambrex Corporation, Reynolds American and Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sprays
Inhalers
Chewing Gums
Transdermal Patches
Others
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individual
Hospital
Withdrawal Clinics
Others
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSK
Perrigo Company
Pfizer
Fertin Pharma
Revolymer
Johnson & Johnson
Cambrex Corporation
Reynolds American
Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories
Strides Consumer Private Limited
Kind Consumer
MicromistNOW
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
