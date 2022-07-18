Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Forecast 2022-2028
A prefabricated building, informally a prefab, is a building that is manufactured and constructed using prefabrication. It consists of factory-made components or units that are transported and assembled on-site to form the complete building.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market was valued at 73600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 96980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Building Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems include Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (US), Algeco Scotsman (US), ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany), Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (US), American Buildings Company (US), Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada), Butler Manufacturing Company (US), Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Building Systems
Modular Building Systems
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
Other
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEMs
Aftermarket
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (US)
Algeco Scotsman (US)
ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)
Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (US)
American Buildings Company (US)
Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Butler Manufacturing Company (US)
Cadolto Fertiggebaude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)
Flexator AB (Sweden)
Inland Buildings Corp. (US)
Lester Building Systems, LLC (US)
Madison Industries, Inc. (US)
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (US)
Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Nucor Building Systems (US)
Oldcastle Precast Inc. (US)
Rollalong Ltd. (UK)
United Structures of America, Inc. (US)
Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (US)
Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US)
Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonresidential Prefa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027