Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Forecast 2022-2028
Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material to diagnose and determine the severity of or treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancers, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological disorders and other abnormalities within the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market was valued at 2443 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2890.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Ring PET Scanners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment include Digirad Corp. (US), GE Healthcare Plc (UK), Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary), Philips Healthcare (US), Positron Corporation (US) and Siemens Healthineers (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full Ring PET Scanners
Partial Ring PET Scanners
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oncology
Cardiology
Others
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Digirad Corp. (US)
GE Healthcare Plc (UK)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Philips Healthcare (US)
Positron Corporation (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
