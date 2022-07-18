Oil and Gas Rigs Market Forecast 2022-2028

Oil and Gas Rigs (offshore drilling rig) is a structure that facilities the drilling of an oil or gas well in offshore oil and gas fields. All drilling and production activities are carried out in the drilling rig. The drilling rig also stores the produced crude oil or natural gas until it is transported to an onshore location for processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Rigs in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-oil-gas-rigs-forecast-2022-2028-500

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Oil and Gas Rigs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil and Gas Rigs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil Rig Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Rigs include A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, Nabors Industries, Noble, Seadrill and TRANSOCEAN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil and Gas Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil Rig

Gas Rig

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil and Gas Rigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil and Gas Rigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil and Gas Rigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Oil and Gas Rigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING

Nabors Industries

Noble

Seadrill

TRANSOCEAN

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-oil-gas-rigs-forecast-2022-2028-500

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil and Gas Rigs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil and Gas Rigs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Rigs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil and Gas Rigs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Rigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil and Gas Rigs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Rigs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas Rigs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Rigs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oil and Gas Rigs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-oil-gas-rigs-forecast-2022-2028-500

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Submersible Drilling Rigs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2022 Global Pile Driving Rigs Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Dimensional Stone Drill Rigs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Surface Drilling Rigs Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version