Online Books Market Forecast 2022-2028

An online book is a resource in book-like form that is only available to read on the Internet. It differs from the common idea of an e-book, which is usually available for users to download and read locally on a computer, smartphone or on an e-reader. “Book-like” means: information is presented in a page format; pages are normally available to read sequentially; and pages are read passively, with little or no interaction or multimedia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Books in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Books Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Books market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ebook Reader Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Books include Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group and Blackwell Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Books companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Books Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ebook Reader

Smart Phone

Other

Global Online Books Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hardware App

Online Store

Other

Global Online Books Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Books revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Books revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon

Apple

McGraw Hill

Sybex

Beacon Press

Adobe Press

John Wiley & Sons

Penguin Group

Blackwell Science

Random House

Springer

Bertelsmann

Sony

IReader Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Books Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Books Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Books Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Books Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Books Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Books Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Books Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Books Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Books Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Books Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Books Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Books Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Books Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Online Books Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ebook Reader

4.1.3 Smart Phone

