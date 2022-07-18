Online Books Market Forecast 2022-2028
An online book is a resource in book-like form that is only available to read on the Internet. It differs from the common idea of an e-book, which is usually available for users to download and read locally on a computer, smartphone or on an e-reader. “Book-like” means: information is presented in a page format; pages are normally available to read sequentially; and pages are read passively, with little or no interaction or multimedia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Books in Global, including the following market information:
Global Online Books Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Books market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ebook Reader Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Books include Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group and Blackwell Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Books companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Books Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ebook Reader
Smart Phone
Other
Global Online Books Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hardware App
Online Store
Other
Global Online Books Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Books Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Online Books revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Online Books revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon
Apple
McGraw Hill
Sybex
Beacon Press
Adobe Press
John Wiley & Sons
Penguin Group
Blackwell Science
Random House
Springer
Bertelsmann
Sony
IReader Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Books Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Online Books Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Books Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Books Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Books Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Books Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Books Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Books Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Books Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Books Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Books Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Books Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Books Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Online Books Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ebook Reader
4.1.3 Smart Phone
