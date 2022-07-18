Uncategorized

2022-2027 Global and Regional VPN Software Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global VPN Software market was valued at 1029.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.64% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large-scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

 

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global VPN Software Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global VPN Software Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global VPN Software Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global VPN Software Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: VPN Software Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global VPN Software Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global VPN Software (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global VPN Software Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global VPN Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global VPN Software (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global VPN Software Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global VPN Softw

 

