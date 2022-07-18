Online Search Ad Market Forecast 2022-2028
In?Internet marketing, onlinr search advertising?is a method of placing online?advertisements?on web pages that show results from?search engine?queries. Through the same search-engine advertising services, ads can also be placed on Web pages with other published content.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Search Ad in Global, including the following market information:
Global Online Search Ad Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Search Ad market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Video Ad Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online Search Ad include Amazon.Com, Inc., Aol, Inc., Baidu, Facebook, Google, IAC, Linkedin, Microsoft and Twitter and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online Search Ad companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Search Ad Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Search Ad Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Video Ad
Text Ad
Image Ad
Global Online Search Ad Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Search Ad Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphone
PC
Global Online Search Ad Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Search Ad Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Online Search Ad revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Online Search Ad revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon.Com, Inc.
Aol, Inc.
Baidu
IAC
Microsoft
Yahoo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Online Search Ad Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Online Search Ad Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Online Search Ad Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Online Search Ad Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Online Search Ad Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Online Search Ad Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Online Search Ad Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Online Search Ad Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Search Ad Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Online Search Ad Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Search Ad Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Search Ad Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Search Ad Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Online Search Ad Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
