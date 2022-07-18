Online Video Market Forecast 2022-2028

Online video is the general field that deals with the transmission of video over the Internet. Internet video exists in several formats, the most notable being AVCHD, FLV, and MP4.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Video in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Video Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Video market was valued at 514.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2002 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SaaS Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Video include Brightcove, Ooyala (Telstra), Piksel, thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), IBM Cloud Video, Kaltura, Samba Tech, Wistia and Arkena, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Video companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Video Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Video Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SaaS Model

Others

Global Online Video Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Video Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Global Online Video Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Video Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Video revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Video revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Video Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Video Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Video Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Video Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Video Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Video Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Video Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Video Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Video Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Video Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Video Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Video Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Video Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Online Video Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 SaaS Model

4.1.3 Others

4.2

