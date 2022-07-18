Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market Forecast 2022-2028
Online to offline is a phrase (commonly abbreviated to O2O) that is used in digital marketing to describe systems enticing consumers within a digital environment to make purchases of goods or services from physical businesses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Basic Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services include Tencent, Alibaba, JD, Amazon, Meituan, Rakuten, Yahoo, DMM.com and Coupang and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Basic Service
Premium Service
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Business
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Online-to-Offline (O2O) Local Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tencent
Alibaba
JD
Amazon
Meituan
Rakuten
Yahoo
DMM.com
Coupang
G-Market
