Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVDs) are viscoelastic solutions used in cataract surgery to create and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye during phacoemulsification and implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL), as well as protect the corneal endothelium and coat surgical instruments.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dispersives OVDs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) include Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia), Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Iridex Corp. (US), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) and Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dispersives OVDs
Cohesive OVDs
Combination OVDs
Visco-Adapative OVDs
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Care Center
Others
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Alcon, Inc. (Switzerland)
Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)
Ellex Medical Laser Limited (Australia)
Huvitz Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Iridex Corp. (US)
Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
Nidek Co. Ltd (Japan)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (US)
Visionix Ltd. (Israel)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Pl
