Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Forecast 2022-2028
A optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) is an optoelectronic instrument used to characterize an optical fiber.
An OTDR is the optical equivalent of an electronic time domain reflectometer. It injects a series of optical pulses into the fiber under test and extracts, from the same end of the fiber, light that is scattered or reflected back from points along the fiber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer in global, including the following market information:
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer market was valued at 242.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 323.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Singlemode OTDR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer include EXFO, Anritsu Corporation, Fortive Corporation (Fluke Networks), Keysight, Viavi Solutions, AFL (Fujikura), VeEX Inc., Shineway Technologies and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Singlemode OTDR
Multimode OTDR
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Copper and Fiber Certification
Optical System Fault Location
Others
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EXFO
Anritsu Corporation
Fortive Corporation (Fluke Networks)
Keysight
Viavi Solutions
AFL (Fujikura)
VeEX Inc.
Shineway Technologies
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Deviser Instruments
Terahertz Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
