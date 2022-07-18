Oral Hygiene Products Market Forecast 2022-2028

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems (e.g. bad breath) by regular brushing of the teeth (dental hygiene) and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease and bad breath. The most common types of dental disease are tooth decay (cavities, dental caries) and gum diseases, including gingivitis, and periodontitis. Oral hygiene products are helpful for avoiding those oral problems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oral Hygiene Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oral Hygiene Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oral Hygiene Products market was valued at 54310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 66470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Toothbrush Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oral Hygiene Products include Dentsply International, Ivoclar Vivadent, Danaher Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, 3M-ESPE, GC Corporation, P&G, Unilever and SeGo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oral Hygiene Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Tooth Whiteners

Others

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Children

Adults

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oral Hygiene Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oral Hygiene Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oral Hygiene Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oral Hygiene Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dentsply International

Ivoclar Vivadent

Danaher Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

3M-ESPE

GC Corporation

P&G

Unilever

SeGo

Lantian

Baicaotang

Lion

WHITE SKY

PERFCT

ARM &HAMMER

MARVIS

Comvita

LG household & Health Care

Margaret Josefin

LUSH

Church & Dwight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oral Hygiene Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End User

1.3 Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oral Hygiene Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oral Hygiene Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oral Hygiene Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oral Hygiene Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oral Hygiene Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oral Hygiene Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oral Hygiene Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oral Hygiene Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oral Hygiene Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oral Hygiene Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Hygiene Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oral Hygiene Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oral Hygiene Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 B

