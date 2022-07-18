Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical company.

Leading players of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical including:

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Biotec Services

UPS

Nichirei Logistics Group

Air Canada Cargo

Helapet

Igloo Thermo-Logistics

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Cold Chain Technologies

Continental Air Cargo

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

SCG Logistics

JWD Group

Swire Group

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

LifeConEx

Marken

Nordic Cold Storage

Panalpina World Transport

Sofrigam

Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Blood Goods

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Deutsche Post

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Deutsche Post Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Business Operation of Deutsche Post (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 FedEx

2.3 Biotec Services

2.4 UPS

2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group

2.6 Air Canada Cargo

2.7 Helapet

2.8 Igloo Thermo-Logistics

2.9 Kerry Logistics

2.10 XPO Logistics

2.11 Cold Chain Technologies

2.12 Continental Air Cargo

2.13 Lineage Logistics

2.14 OOCL Logistics

2.15 SCG Logistics

2.16 JWD Group

2.17 Swire Group

2.18 Burris Logistics

2.19 VersaCold Logistics Services

2.20 LifeConEx

2.21 Marken

2.22 Nordic Cold Storage

2.23 Panalpina World Transport

2.24 Sofrigam

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

