Oscilloscopes Market Forecast 2022-2028

Oscilloscopes are electronic test instruments which are used for constant varying voltage observation. Observation is usually done as two dimensional plots of one or more signals which are represented as function of time. It is used for analyzing and displaying waveforms of electric signals. Differential measurement, phase, rise time, bandwidth measurement and voltage measurement are few applications of oscilloscopes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oscilloscopes in global, including the following market information:

Global Oscilloscopes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oscilloscopes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oscilloscopes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oscilloscopes market was valued at 1572.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1726.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Analog Oscilloscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oscilloscopes include AEMC Instruments, B&K Precision, EXFO, FLUKE, Fujian Lilliput Optoelectronics Technology, KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, LeCroy, PCE Instruments and Pico Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oscilloscopes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oscilloscopes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oscilloscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Analog Oscilloscope

Digital Oscilloscope

Global Oscilloscopes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oscilloscopes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Scientific Research

Global Oscilloscopes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oscilloscopes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oscilloscopes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oscilloscopes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oscilloscopes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oscilloscopes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AEMC Instruments

B&K Precision

EXFO

FLUKE

Fujian Lilliput Optoelectronics Technology

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

LeCroy

PCE Instruments

Pico Technology

PROMAX ELECTRONICA

Rockwell Scientific

Rohde Schwarz

Siglent Technologies

SOURCETRONIC

TiePie engineering

YOKOGAWA Europe

