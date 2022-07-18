Light Beer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Beer in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Beer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Beer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Light Beer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Beer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Limit Fermentation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Beer include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Asahi Breweries, Suntory Beer, Arpanoosh, Erdinger Weibbrau and Krombacher Brauerei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Beer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Method

Global Light Beer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Man

Woman

Global Light Beer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Beer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Beer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Beer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Beer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Light Beer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Aujan Industries

Kirin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Beer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Beer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Beer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Beer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Beer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Beer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Beer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Beer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Beer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Beer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Beer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Beer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Beer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Beer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Beer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Beer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Light Beer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Limit Fermentation

4.1.3 Dealcoholization Method

4.2 By Type – Global Light Beer Rev

