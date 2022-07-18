Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a hexamer of composition (NaPO3)6. It is a water-soluble polyphosphate glass that consists of a distribution of polyphosphate chain lengths. Its high degree of solubility sets it apart from other sodium phosphates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Prayon, Innophos, ICL Performance Products, Mexichem, TKI, Recochem, Xingfa Group and Chengxing Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity Grade

Gerneral Grade

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Preservatives

Food Additive

Others

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Prayon

Innophos

ICL Performance Products

Mexichem

TKI

Recochem

Xingfa Group

Chengxing Group

Chuandong Chemical

Blue Sword Chemical

Sundia

Mianyang Aostar

Sino-Phos

Jinshi

Norwest Chemical

Weifang Huabo

Nandian Chemical

Huaxing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Players in Global Market



