Grain/Cereal Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grain Processed Food are any food made from wheat,?rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or another?cereal?grain.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grain/Cereal Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Grain/Cereal Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grain/Cereal Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Baking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grain/Cereal Food include Cargill, General Mills, Nestl? S.A., Pepsico, Kellogg, Mondelez International, Flower Foods, Bob?s Red Mill and Food for Life, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grain/Cereal Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Baking
Pasta
Dessert
Others
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grain/Cereal Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grain/Cereal Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grain/Cereal Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Grain/Cereal Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
General Mills
Nestl? S.A.
Pepsico
Kellogg
Mondelez International
Flower Foods
Bob?s Red Mill
Food for Life
Grupo Bimbo
Campbell
Aunt Millie
Aryzta
Nature?s Path Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grain/Cereal Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grain/Cereal Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grain/Cereal Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grain/Cereal Food Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grain/Cereal Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grain/Cereal Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grain/Cereal Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grain/Cereal Food Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grain/Cereal Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grain/Cereal Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grain/Cereal Food Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain/Cereal Food Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grain/Cereal Food Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain/Cereal Food Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grain/Cereal Food Market Size Markets, 2021 &
