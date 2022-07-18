Architectural Paints Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co., BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd, Slovlak Ko?eca, Plc, Colorlak, Primalex, Asian Paints

Architectural Paints Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Architectural Paints Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Architectural Paints Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Architectural Paints industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Architectural Paints industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Architectural Paints by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Architectural Paints market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Architectural Paints according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Architectural Paints company.

Leading players of Architectural Paints including:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

PPG Industries, Inc

Sherwin-Williams Co.

BASF Coatings AG

Valspar Corp.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Chemolak Plc

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak, Ltd

Slovlak Ko?eca, Plc

Colorlak

Primalex

Asian Paints

Architectural Paints Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Solvent Paints

Emulsion Paints

Powder Paints

Others

Architectural Paints Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Architectural Paints

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Architectural Paints

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Architectural Paints Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 AkzoNobel

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table AkzoNobel Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Architectural Paints Business Operation of AkzoNobel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Dow Chemical Company

2.3 PPG Industries, Inc

2.4 Sherwin-Williams Co.

2.5 BASF Coatings AG

2.6 Valspar Corp.

2.7 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

2.8 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

2.9 Chemolak Plc

2.10 Novochema Cooperative

2.11 PAM-ak, Ltd

2.12 Slovlak Ko?eca, Plc

2.13 Colorlak

2.14 Primalex

2.15 Asian Paints

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Architectural Paints Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Architectural Paints Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

