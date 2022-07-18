F&B Color Fixing Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
After dyeing process, Food & Beverages has unfixed dyestuff on the surface and if it becomes final goods, it causes color migration when it is wet or during washing. Fixing agent is to be applied to dyed fabric to fix the unfixed dyestuff on Food & Beverages. It improves wet color fastness and Food & Beverages quality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of F&B Color Fixing Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five F&B Color Fixing Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global F&B Color Fixing Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Nitrite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of F&B Color Fixing Agents include Merck KGaA, BASF SE, AkzoNobel NV, America Elements, Aldon Corporation, Naturex, GFS Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Spectrum Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the F&B Color Fixing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Nitrite
Sodium Nitrate
Potassium Nitrite
Potassium Nitrate
Other
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Meat
Poultry & fish
Bakery
Dairy
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies F&B Color Fixing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies F&B Color Fixing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies F&B Color Fixing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies F&B Color Fixing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck KGaA
BASF SE
AkzoNobel NV
America Elements
Aldon Corporation
Naturex
GFS Chemicals Inc
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Spectrum Chemicals
Old Bridge Chemicals
Sonac
Yara International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top F&B Color Fixing Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global F&B Color Fixing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 F&B Color Fixing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers F&B Color Fixing Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 F&B Color Fixing Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 F&B Color Fixing Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 F&B Color Fixing Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
