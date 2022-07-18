Edible Flake Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Edible flakes can be used to dust over decorated cakes, cupcakes and other confectionery products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Flake in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Edible Flake companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Flake market was valued at 18380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corn Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Flake include General Mills, Post Holding Company, Nestl? S.A., Dr. August Oetker, Kellogg?s, Patanjali, H. & J. Br?ggen KG and Nature?s Path Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edible Flake manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Flake Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Flake Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edible Flake Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edible Flake Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edible Flake Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edible Flake Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edible Flake Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edible Flake Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edible Flake Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edible Flake Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edible Flake Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edible Flake Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edible Flake Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Flake Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Flake Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Flake Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Flake Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Flake Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Edible Flake Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Corn Flakes

4.1.3 Wheat Flakes

4.1.4 Rice Flak

