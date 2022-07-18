Health Insurance Platforms Market 2022 Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Health Insurance Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Health Insurance Platforms market was valued at 3173.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5304.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Health Insurance Platforms include eHealthApp, SimplyInsured, BenRevo, BrokerEngage, Cegedim Healthcare Insurance Management, HIPS, Huli, MetricStream and PLEXIS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Health Insurance Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Health Insurance Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Health Insurance Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
eHealthApp
SimplyInsured
BenRevo
BrokerEngage
Cegedim Healthcare Insurance Management
HIPS
Huli
MetricStream
PLEXIS
Solartis
Vlocity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Health Insurance Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Health Insurance Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Health Insurance Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Health Insurance Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Health Insurance Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Health Insurance Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Health Insurance Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Health Insurance Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Health Insurance Platforms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Health Insurance Platforms Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Health Insurance Platforms Companies
