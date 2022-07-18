Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa in global, including the following market information:
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cocoa Liquor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars, Hershey, Blommer Chocolate Company, FUJI OIL, Puratos and C?moi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cocoa Liquor
Cocoa Butter
Cocoa Powder
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Confectionery
Food and Beverage
Others
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Barry Callebaut
Cargill
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
C?moi
Irca
Foley's Candies LP
Olam
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Ghirardelli
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Republica Del Cacao
TCHO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
