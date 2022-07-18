Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa in global, including the following market information:

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cocoa Liquor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars, Hershey, Blommer Chocolate Company, FUJI OIL, Puratos and C?moi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

C?moi

Irca

Foley's Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk (Ordinary) Cocoa Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

