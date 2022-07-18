Global Insect-based Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Insect-based Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insect-based Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Crickets
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7210476/global-insectbased-protein-2028-236
Black Soldier Flies
Mealworms
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Animal Nutrition
Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
Others
By Company
Thailand Unique
Agriprotein Technologies
Proti-Farm
EnviroFlight
Entomo Farms
Nordic Insect
Kreca Ento-Food
CRIK Nutrition
Exo Protein
Deli Bugs
Hopper Foods
Kric8
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Insect-based Protein Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crickets
1.2.3 Black Soldier Flies
1.2.4 Mealworms
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Animal Nutrition
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Insect-based Protein by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Insect
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Insect Protein Feed Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Insect Protein for Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Insect Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insect Protein Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028