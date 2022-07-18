Seafood Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Seafood extract is a new generation of nutritious, healthy and delicious green food additive rich in a variety of amino acids, delicious peptides, nucleotides, vitamins and mineral elements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Seafood Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Seafood Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Seafood Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Seafood Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Seafood Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shrimp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seafood Extract include Seafood-flavours, Savoury Systems, North Marine Ingredient, Ariake, Nikken Foods, POLOLIFE, Eliteflavor and Creative Enzymes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seafood Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seafood Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seafood Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shrimp

Oyster

Abalone

Squid

Fish

Crab

Others

Global Seafood Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seafood Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Catering Service Industry

Food Processing

Others

Global Seafood Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Seafood Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seafood Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seafood Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seafood Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Seafood Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seafood-flavours

Savoury Systems

North Marine Ingredient

Ariake

Nikken Foods

POLOLIFE

Eliteflavor

Creative Enzymes

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Seafood Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Seafood Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Seafood Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Seafood Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Seafood Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Seafood Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Seafood Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Seafood Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Seafood Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Seafood Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Seafood Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seafood Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Seafood Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seafood Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seafood Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seafood Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Seafood Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Shrimp



