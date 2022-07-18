Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Processing fruits and vegetables means processing fruits and vegetables into canned foods, dried fruits and other forms of food while maintaining the texture, color, nutritional value and flavor of the products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Processed Fruits and Vegetables in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Processed Fruits and Vegetables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Processed Fruits and Vegetables market was valued at 222.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 283.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Processed Fruits and Vegetables include Pinnacle Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge, Sysco Corporation, SVZ, Conagra Foods and Nestle, B?G Foods and Agrana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Processed Fruits and Vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

