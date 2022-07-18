Insect Alternative Protein Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Alternative Protein in global, including the following market information:

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7204616/global-insect-alternative-protein-2022-2028-552

Global top five Insect Alternative Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insect Alternative Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emerging Alternative Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insect Alternative Protein include AgriProtein (South Africa), Ynsect (France), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), Protix (The Netherlands), Proti-Farm Holding NV (The Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Aspire Food Group (U.S.) and Tiny Farms (U.S.). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insect Alternative Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emerging Alternative Protein

Adolescent Alternative Protein

Matured Alternative Protein

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Feed

Others

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insect Alternative Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insect Alternative Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insect Alternative Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Insect Alternative Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AgriProtein (South Africa)

Ynsect (France)

Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada)

Protix (The Netherlands)

Proti-Farm Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Entomo Farms (Canada)

Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Aspire Food Group (U.S.)

Tiny Farms (U.S.)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-insect-alternative-protein-2022-2028-552-7204616

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insect Alternative Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insect Alternative Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insect Alternative Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect Alternative Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insect Alternative Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insect Alternative Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insect Alternative Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insect Alternative Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insect Alternative Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect Alternative Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect Alternative Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Alternative Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect Alternative Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Al

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-insect-alternative-protein-2022-2028-552-7204616

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Insect Alternative Protein Sales Market Report 2021

Global Insect Alternative Protein Market Research Report 2021

