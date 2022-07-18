Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Frozen potato based products are used in almost every part of the world in restaurants, fast food outlets, small & large scale stores and others. The different process involved in the manufacturing of the products are washing, stone removing process, peeling, and cutting in different sizes & shapes, blanching, drying, and then deep freezing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes in global, including the following market information:

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes market was valued at 16260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20720 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes include McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Simplot Foods, Aviko Group, Kraft Heinz, Agristo, Cavendish Farms, Farm Frites and General Mills, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chips

Non-chips

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Household

Others

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Frozen French Fries and Frozen Potatoes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

McCain Foods

Lamb Weston

Simplot Foods

Aviko Group

Kraft Heinz

Agristo

Cavendish Farms

Farm Frites

General Mills

Nomad Foods

Ardo

Pizzoli

Landun

Goya Foods

Seneca Foods

