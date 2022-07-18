Low-Alcohol Beverages Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-alcohol drinks refers to drinks which have an alcoholic strength by volume (ABV) of between 0.5 and1.2%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-Alcohol Beverages in global, including the following market information:

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Low-Alcohol Beverages companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-Alcohol Beverages market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-Alcohol Beer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-Alcohol Beverages include Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Carlsberg, Constellation Brands, Bacardi, Other Prominent Vendors, Abita Brewing, Aftershock Brewing, A. Le Coq and Asahi Premium Beverages, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low-Alcohol Beverages manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-Alcohol Beer

Low-Alcohol Wine

Low-Alcohol Spirits

Low-Alcohol RTD's

Low-Alcohol Cider

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Retailers

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-Alcohol Beverages revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-Alcohol Beverages revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-Alcohol Beverages sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Low-Alcohol Beverages sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

Bacardi

Other Prominent Vendors

Abita Brewing

Aftershock Brewing

A. Le Coq

Asahi Premium Beverages

Bell'S Brewery

Blake'S Hard Cider

Blue Moon Brewing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low-Alcohol Beverages Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-Alcohol Beverages Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-Alcohol Beverages Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-Alcohol Beverages Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

