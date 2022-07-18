Liqueurs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liqueur is made of neutral spirits and is flavored with cream, fruits, herbs, and other materials and then sweetened.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liqueurs in global, including the following market information:
Global Liqueurs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liqueurs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Liqueurs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liqueurs market was valued at 123380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 133120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bitters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liqueurs include Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Lucas Bols, Pernod Ricard, Remy Cointreau, Brown-Forman, Gruppo Campari and E. & J. Gallo Winery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liqueurs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liqueurs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liqueurs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bitters
Cream-Based Liqueurs
Others
Global Liqueurs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liqueurs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Convenience Stores
Retailers
Supermarkets
Global Liqueurs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liqueurs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liqueurs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liqueurs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liqueurs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liqueurs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Diageo
Lucas Bols
Pernod Ricard
Remy Cointreau
Brown-Forman
Gruppo Campari
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Luxardo
Mast-Jagermeister
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liqueurs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liqueurs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liqueurs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liqueurs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liqueurs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liqueurs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liqueurs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liqueurs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liqueurs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liqueurs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liqueurs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liqueurs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liqueurs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liqueurs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liqueurs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liqueurs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Liqueurs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bitters
4.1.3 Cream-Based Liqueurs
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Liqueurs Revenue & Forecasts
