Global Microfiber Underwear Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Microfiber Underwear market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfiber Underwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyester Type (Moisture-wicking Materials)
Nylon Type (Moisture-wicking Materials)
Others
Segment by Application
Women
Men
Children
By Company
Fruit Of The Loom
Calvin Klein
Hanesbrands Inc
Jockey International
HUGO BOSS
Wacoal
Tommy John
2(X)IST
Mundo Unico
Byford
Saxx
Stonemen
PSD Underwear
Reebok
Ekouaer
Schiesser
Fast Retailing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microfiber Underwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester Type (Moisture-wicking Materials)
1.2.3 Nylon Type (Moisture-wicking Materials)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Women
1.3.3 Men
1.3.4 Children
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Microfiber Underwear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microfiber Underwear Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Microfiber Underwear Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Microfiber Underwear by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Microfiber Underwear Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Microfiber Underwear Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Microfiber Underwear Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Microfiber Underwear Manufacturers by Sal
