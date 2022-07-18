Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Threat Intelligence
Network Forensics
Event Management
Compliance Management
Workflow Management
Other
Segment by Application
BFSI
Retail
Health Care
Energy and Utilities
Government
IT and Telecommunications
Other
By Company
IBM
Palo Alto Networks
DFLabs
Siemplify
Cisco
FireEye
Rapid7
Swimlane
Tufin
Splunk
ThreatConnect
LogRhythm
Resolve Systems
Cyber??Sponse
Exabeam
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Threat Intelligence
1.2.3 Network Forensics
1.2.4 Event Management
1.2.5 Compliance Management
1.2.6 Workflow Management
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Energy and Utilities
1.3.6 Government
1.3.7 IT and Telecommunications
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Security Orchestration Automation and
