Chufa Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant's tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chufa in global, including the following market information:
Global Chufa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chufa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chufa companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chufa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Micro Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chufa include KCB International, The Chufa, The Tiger Nut, Chufa De Valencia and Levantex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chufa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chufa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Micro
Small
Large Micro
Global Chufa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Pharmaceutical
Global Chufa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chufa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chufa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chufa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chufa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KCB International
The Chufa
The Tiger Nut
Chufa De Valencia
Levantex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chufa Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chufa Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chufa Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chufa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chufa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chufa Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chufa Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chufa Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chufa Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chufa Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chufa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chufa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chufa Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chufa Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chufa Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chufa Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chufa Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Micro
4.1.3 Small
4.1.4 Large Micro
4.2 By Type – Global Chufa Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Chufa Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Ty
