Chufa Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plant's tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chufa in global, including the following market information:

Global Chufa Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203299/global-chufa-2022-2028-242

Global Chufa Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chufa companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chufa market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micro Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chufa include KCB International, The Chufa, The Tiger Nut, Chufa De Valencia and Levantex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chufa manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chufa Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micro

Small

Large Micro

Global Chufa Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Global Chufa Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chufa Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chufa revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chufa revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chufa sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chufa sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KCB International

The Chufa

The Tiger Nut

Chufa De Valencia

Levantex

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-chufa-2022-2028-242-7203299

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chufa Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chufa Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chufa Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chufa Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chufa Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chufa Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chufa Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chufa Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chufa Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chufa Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chufa Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chufa Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chufa Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chufa Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chufa Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chufa Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chufa Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Micro

4.1.3 Small

4.1.4 Large Micro

4.2 By Type – Global Chufa Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Chufa Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Ty

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-chufa-2022-2028-242-7203299

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Chufa Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Chufa Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Chufa Sales Market Report 2021

Global Chufa Market Research Report 2021

