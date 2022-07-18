Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market 2022 Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software include Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sumo Logic, LogicMonitor, Dynatrace, SolarWinds, Riverbed and Alibaba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Public Sectors

Healthcare

Telecom

Education

Energy & Ultilities

Other

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

Sumo Logic

LogicMonitor

Dynatrace

SolarWinds

Riverbed

Alibaba

IBM

Zabbix

Splunk

Paessler AG

ThousandEyes

Datadog

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Players in Global Market



