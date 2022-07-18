Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market 2022 Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software include Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sumo Logic, LogicMonitor, Dynatrace, SolarWinds, Riverbed and Alibaba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Public Sectors
Healthcare
Telecom
Education
Energy & Ultilities
Other
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Oracle
Sumo Logic
LogicMonitor
Dynatrace
SolarWinds
Riverbed
Alibaba
IBM
Zabbix
Splunk
Paessler AG
ThousandEyes
Datadog
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Infrastructure Monitoring Software Players in Global Market
