Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Router VPN

 

Switch VPN

 

Firewall VPN

Segment by Application

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

By Company

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Router VPN
1.2.3 Switch VPN
1.2.4 Firewall VPN
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal VPN Users
1.3.3 Corporate VPN Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Industry Trends
2.3.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Drivers
2.3.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Challenges
2.3.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Players by Revenue
 

 

