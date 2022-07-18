High Pressure Processing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cutting-edge USDA?approved all natural process that utilizes intense water pressure to protect against harmful bacteria without affecting a food product?s taste, texture, appearance or nutritional value.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Processing in Global, including the following market information:

Global High Pressure Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Pressure Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meat & Poultry Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Pressure Processing include Hormel food, Espuna, Campofrio Alimentacio, Cargill, Suja Life, Echigo Seika, Universal Pasteurization, Hain Celestial and Avure Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Pressure Processing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Pressure Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meat & Poultry Products

Juices & Beverages

Fruit & Vegetable

Seafood Products

Others

Global High Pressure Processing Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Direct Store

Online

Other

Global High Pressure Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Pressure Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Pressure Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hormel food

Espuna

Campofrio Alimentacio

Cargill

Suja Life

Echigo Seika

Universal Pasteurization

Hain Celestial

Avure Technologies

Motivatit

Safe Pac Pasteurization

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Pressure Processing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global High Pressure Processing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Pressure Processing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Pressure Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Pressure Processing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Pressure Processing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Pressure Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Pressure Processing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High Pressure Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies High Pressure Processing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Processing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Pressure Processing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Processing Companies

4 Market Sights

