High Pressure Processing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cutting-edge USDA?approved all natural process that utilizes intense water pressure to protect against harmful bacteria without affecting a food product?s taste, texture, appearance or nutritional value.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Processing in Global, including the following market information:
Global High Pressure Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Pressure Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Meat & Poultry Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Pressure Processing include Hormel food, Espuna, Campofrio Alimentacio, Cargill, Suja Life, Echigo Seika, Universal Pasteurization, Hain Celestial and Avure Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Pressure Processing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Pressure Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Meat & Poultry Products
Juices & Beverages
Fruit & Vegetable
Seafood Products
Others
Global High Pressure Processing Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Direct Store
Online
Other
Global High Pressure Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global High Pressure Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Pressure Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Pressure Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hormel food
Espuna
Campofrio Alimentacio
Cargill
Suja Life
Echigo Seika
Universal Pasteurization
Hain Celestial
Avure Technologies
Motivatit
Safe Pac Pasteurization
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Pressure Processing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3 Global High Pressure Processing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Pressure Processing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Pressure Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Pressure Processing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Pressure Processing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Pressure Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Pressure Processing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High Pressure Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies High Pressure Processing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Processing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Pressure Processing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Processing Companies
4 Market Sights
