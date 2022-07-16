Fish Oil DHA Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Oil DHA Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fish Oil DHA Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fish Oil DHA Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Content Below 10% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fish Oil DHA Powder include Novotech Nutraceuticals, Fuxing and Tianhecheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fish Oil DHA Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Content Below 10%
Content: 10-20%
Others
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infant Formula
Dietary Supplements
Food and Beverage
Others
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fish Oil DHA Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fish Oil DHA Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fish Oil DHA Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fish Oil DHA Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novotech Nutraceuticals
Fuxing
Tianhecheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fish Oil DHA Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fish Oil DHA Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Oil DHA Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Oil DHA Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Oil DHA Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Oil DHA Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Oil DHA Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fish Oil DHA
