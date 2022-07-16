Alcohol-free Beer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcohol-free Beer in global, including the following market information:

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alcohol-free Beer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alcohol-free Beer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fermentation-limited Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alcohol-free Beer include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei and Aujan Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alcohol-free Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fermentation-limited Method

Dealcoholization Method

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Male

Female

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alcohol-free Beer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alcohol-free Beer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alcohol-free Beer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alcohol-free Beer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Behnoush Iran

Suntory Beer

Asahi Breweries

Arpanoosh

Krombacher Brauerei

Aujan Industries

Erdinger Weibbrau

Weihenstephan

Kirin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alcohol-free Beer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alcohol-free Beer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alcohol-free Beer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alcohol-free Beer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alcohol-free Beer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcohol-free Beer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcohol-free Beer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-free Beer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcohol-free Beer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-free Beer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Size Markets, 2021 &

