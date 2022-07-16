Alcohol-free Beer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcohol-free Beer in global, including the following market information:
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alcohol-free Beer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alcohol-free Beer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fermentation-limited Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alcohol-free Beer include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei and Aujan Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alcohol-free Beer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fermentation-limited Method
Dealcoholization Method
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Male
Female
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alcohol-free Beer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alcohol-free Beer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alcohol-free Beer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alcohol-free Beer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Heineken
Carlsberg
Behnoush Iran
Suntory Beer
Asahi Breweries
Arpanoosh
Krombacher Brauerei
Aujan Industries
Erdinger Weibbrau
Weihenstephan
Kirin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcohol-free Beer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcohol-free Beer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcohol-free Beer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcohol-free Beer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alcohol-free Beer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alcohol-free Beer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcohol-free Beer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcohol-free Beer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-free Beer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcohol-free Beer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-free Beer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alcohol-free Beer Market Size Markets, 2021 &
