DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, and retina.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DHA Powder for Infant Formula in global, including the following market information:

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five DHA Powder for Infant Formula companies in 2021 (%)

The global DHA Powder for Infant Formula market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content Below 10% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DHA Powder for Infant Formula include DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway and Cabio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DHA Powder for Infant Formula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content Below 10%

Content: 10-20%

Others

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

0-3 Years Old

3-6 Years Old

Others

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DHA Powder for Infant Formula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DHA Powder for Infant Formula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DHA Powder for Infant Formula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies DHA Powder for Infant Formula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

Stepan Company

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Lonza

Arjuna Natural

Runke

Fuxing

Kingdomway

Cabio

Tianhecheng

Yidie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DHA Powder for Infant Formula Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DHA Powder for Infant Formula Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DHA Powder for Infant Formula Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers DHA Powder for Infant Formula Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DHA Powder for Infant Formula Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DHA Powder for Infant Formula Companies

3.8

