Hydrating Drinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrating drinks are all those hydrating beverages which act as the source of water for the individuals who consume it. Other than being a hydrating source, hydrating drinks also provides a variety of minerals and vitamins. Hydrating drinks are a fortified source of water which is beneficial for the consumers in some or the other way. Consumers belonging to any age-group can preferably go for hydrating drinks as due to their health-promoting benefits. Sportspersons readily prefer hydrating drink as it assists them to regain the energy by providing nutrients. The global hydrating drinks market is expected to witness considerable growth due to rising demand for sports-based hydrating beverages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrating Drinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Hydrating Drinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrating Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Milk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrating Drinks include Gatorade, The Sports Fuel Company, Flavorman, BA Sports Nutrition, All Sport, PepsiCo, CytoSport Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Advanced Food Concepts, Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrating Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrating Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Milk
Juice
Sport Drinks
Global Hydrating Drinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HoReCa
Household
Others
Global Hydrating Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrating Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrating Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrating Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Hydrating Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gatorade
The Sports Fuel Company
Flavorman
BA Sports Nutrition
All Sport
PepsiCo
CytoSport Inc.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Advanced Food Concepts, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrating Drinks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrating Drinks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrating Drinks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrating Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrating Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrating Drinks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrating Drinks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrating Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrating Drinks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrating Drinks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrating Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrating Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrating Drinks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrating Drinks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrating Drinks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrating Drinks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrating Drinks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hydrating Drinks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Hydrating Drinks Market Research Report 2021