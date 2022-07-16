Nutraeutical Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nutraceutical ingredient is a portmanteau of the terms ?nutrition? and ?pharmaceutical? ingredients. These ingredients can be a portion of food, or food on the whole, having a health or medical benefit, which aid in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of several chronic diseases like obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nutraeutical Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nutraeutical Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nutraeutical Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Prebiotics & Probiotics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nutraeutical Ingredient include Cargill, Du Pont, BASF, Tate & Lyle, Associated British Foods, Ajinomoto, DSM, Lonza and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nutraeutical Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Minerals

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nutraeutical Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nutraeutical Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nutraeutical Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nutraeutical Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nutraeutical Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Du Pont

BASF

Tate & Lyle

Associated British Foods

Ajinomoto

DSM

Lonza

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

