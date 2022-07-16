Wireless RFID Reader Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A wireless RFID reader (wireless RFID interrogator) is a device used to interconnect with RFID tags. The reader has antennas, which emanate radio waves and accepts signals back from the tag. The reader interrogates the tag through radio waves and passes the information in digital form to a computer system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless RFID Reader in global, including the following market information:

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wireless RFID Reader companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wireless RFID Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed /Wall Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wireless RFID Reader include Alien Technology, Honeywell International Inc., Bright Alliance Technology Limited, CipherLab Co., Ltd., Daily RFID Co. Limited, Feig Electronics GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd and Nedap N.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wireless RFID Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed /Wall Mounted

Portable

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Asset tracking

Inventory management

Personnel tracking

Access Control

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wireless RFID Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wireless RFID Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wireless RFID Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wireless RFID Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alien Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Bright Alliance Technology Limited

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Daily RFID Co. Limited

Feig Electronics GmbH

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd

Nedap N.V.

Datalogic S.P.A

JADAK

Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wireless RFID Reader Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wireless RFID Reader Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wireless RFID Reader Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wireless RFID Reader Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wireless RFID Reader Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wireless RFID Reader Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wireless RFID Reader Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless RFID Reader Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless RFID Reader Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless RFID Reader Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless RFID Reader Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless RFID Reader Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

