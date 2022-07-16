Wireless RFID Reader Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A wireless RFID reader (wireless RFID interrogator) is a device used to interconnect with RFID tags. The reader has antennas, which emanate radio waves and accepts signals back from the tag. The reader interrogates the tag through radio waves and passes the information in digital form to a computer system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless RFID Reader in global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wireless RFID Reader companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless RFID Reader market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed /Wall Mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless RFID Reader include Alien Technology, Honeywell International Inc., Bright Alliance Technology Limited, CipherLab Co., Ltd., Daily RFID Co. Limited, Feig Electronics GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd and Nedap N.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless RFID Reader manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed /Wall Mounted
Portable
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Asset tracking
Inventory management
Personnel tracking
Access Control
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless RFID Reader revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless RFID Reader revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wireless RFID Reader sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wireless RFID Reader sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alien Technology
Honeywell International Inc.
Bright Alliance Technology Limited
CipherLab Co., Ltd.
Daily RFID Co. Limited
Feig Electronics GmbH
Impinj, Inc.
Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
Nedap N.V.
Datalogic S.P.A
JADAK
Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless RFID Reader Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless RFID Reader Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless RFID Reader Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless RFID Reader Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless RFID Reader Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless RFID Reader Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless RFID Reader Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless RFID Reader Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless RFID Reader Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless RFID Reader Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless RFID Reader Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless RFID Reader Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless RFID Reader Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
