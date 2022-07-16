Automotive Torque Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The vehicle torque is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, reflecting the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Torque Tools in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Torque Tools companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Torque Tools market was valued at 779.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 957 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Torque Screwdrivers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Torque Tools include Norbar, Torcstar, Tone Co., Ltd, Atlas Copco AB, Tekton, Enerpac?Actuant? and Rad Torque Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Torque Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Torque Screwdrivers

Torque Wrench

Torque Multiplier

Nutrunner

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Private Vehicle

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Torque Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Torque Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Torque Tools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Torque Tools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Norbar

Torcstar

Tone Co., Ltd

Atlas Copco AB

Tekton

Enerpac?Actuant?

Rad Torque Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Torque Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Torque Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Torque Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Torque Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Torque Tools Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Torque Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Torque Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Torque Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Torque Tools Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Torque Tools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Torque Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Torque Tools Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Torque Tools Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Torque Tools Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Torque Tools Companies

4 Sights by Product

