Body Fat Reduction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Body Fat Reduction, in the context of medicine, health, or physical fitness, refers to a reduction of the total body mass, due to a mean loss of fluid, body fat or adipose tissue or lean mass, namely bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Body Fat Reduction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Body Fat Reduction market was valued at 9389.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surgical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Body Fat Reduction include The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Apollo Cosmetic Clinics and VLCC Wellness, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Body Fat Reduction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Body Fat Reduction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Global Body Fat Reduction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Medical Spas

Global Body Fat Reduction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Body Fat Reduction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Body Fat Reduction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Body Fat Reduction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Plastic Surgery Clinic

Apollo Cosmetic Clinics

VLCC Wellness

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Body Fat Reduction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Body Fat Reduction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Body Fat Reduction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Body Fat Reduction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Body Fat Reduction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Body Fat Reduction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Body Fat Reduction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Body Fat Reduction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Body Fat Reduction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Body Fat Reduction Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Fat Reduction Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Body Fat Reduction Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Body Fat Reduction Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Body Fat Reduction Market

