DTC Genetic Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is different: these genetic tests are marketed directly to customers via television, print advertisements, or the Internet, and the tests can be bought online or in stores. Customers send the company a DNA sample and receive their results directly from a secure website or in a written report. Direct-to-consumer genetic testing provides people access to their genetic information without necessarily involving a healthcare provider or health insurance company in the process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DTC Genetic Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DTC Genetic Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Targeted Analysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DTC Genetic Testing include 23andMe, Ancestry, Color, EasyDNA, Family Tree DNA?Gene by Gene?, Full Genomes, Genesis HealthCare, Helix and Identigene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DTC Genetic Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry and Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DTC Genetic Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DTC Genetic Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

23andMe

Ancestry

Color

EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA?Gene by Gene?

Full Genomes

Genesis HealthCare

Helix

Identigene

Karmagenes

Living DNA

MapMyGenome

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DTC Genetic Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DTC Genetic Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DTC Genetic Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DTC Genetic Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DTC Genetic Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 DTC Genetic Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies DTC Genetic Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DTC Genetic Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 DTC Genetic Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DTC Genetic Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global DTC Genetic

