Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a colorless to light yellow liquid and is the mian raw material of atorvastatin calcium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 98%-99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) include Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology, Zhangjiagang Jinuo Chemical, Pingxiang Pharmacon Technology, Nantong Nuosen, Further Pharmaceutical, Yancheng Huahong Chem and Enzy Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 98%-99%

Purity Above 99%

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Atorvastatin Calcium

Other Medicines

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology

Zhangjiagang Jinuo Chemical

Pingxiang Pharmacon Technology

Nantong Nuosen

Further Pharmaceutical

Yancheng Huahong Chem

Enzy Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl (S)-4-Chloro-3-Hydroxybutyrate (CAS 86728-85-0) Companies

