Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is where your kidneys suddenly stop working properly. It can range from minor loss of kidney function to complete kidney failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market was valued at 1241 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1614.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment include Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Angion Biomedica Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury

Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Angion Biomedica Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

