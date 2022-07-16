Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is where your kidneys suddenly stop working properly. It can range from minor loss of kidney function to complete kidney failure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208537/global-acute-kidney-injury-treatment-2022-2028-845
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market was valued at 1241 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1614.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acute Kidney Injury Treatment include Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Angion Biomedica Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury
Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury
Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Baxter International, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
LG Chem
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Angion Biomedica Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and United States Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027