EPrison Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EPrison solutions help administrators of correctional homes & prisons to get real-time access to information about staff and prison inmates, thereby helping to ensure discipline, safety, and gauge the needs of inmates. The use of these solutions is not just limited to confining prisoners from committing crimes, but also help them reform, rehabilitate, and allow prison care takers to streamline their daily prison operational tasks. Initiatives taken by the governments worldwide to modernize/digitalize correctional homes and prisons is the major factor driving demand for ePrison solutions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EPrison in Global, including the following market information:
Global EPrison Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global EPrison market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EPrison include Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Montgomery Technology, Inc., Tyler Technologies Inc. and Thales Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EPrison companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EPrison Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EPrison Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Global EPrison Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global EPrison Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Video Surveillance & Video Conferencing
Access Control
Prison Information Management
Prison Administration
Others (Intrusion Detection, etc.)
Global EPrison Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global EPrison Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EPrison revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EPrison revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Axis Communications AB
Cisco Systems Inc.
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Fujitsu, IBM Corporation
NEC Corporation
Montgomery Technology, Inc.
Tyler Technologies Inc.
Thales Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EPrison Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EPrison Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EPrison Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EPrison Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EPrison Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EPrison Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EPrison Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EPrison Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EPrison Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies EPrison Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPrison Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPrison Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPrison Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global EPrison Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hardware
4.1.3 Software
4.2 By Type – Global EPrison Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type –
