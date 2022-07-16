Voice Over Internet Protocol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also called IP telephony, is a methodology and group of technologies for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, such as the Internet. The terms Internet telephony, broadband telephony, and broadband phone service specifically refer to the provisioning of communications services (voice, fax, SMS, voice-messaging) over the public Internet, rather than via the public switched telephone network(PSTN), also known as plain old telephone service (POTS).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Voice Over Internet Protocol in Global, including the following market information:

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Voice Over Internet Protocol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

International VoIP Calls Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Voice Over Internet Protocol include Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom, Ribbon Communication, Google, Huawei and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Voice Over Internet Protocol companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

International VoIP Calls

Domestic VoIP Calls

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Users

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Voice Over Internet Protocol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Voice Over Internet Protocol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcatel Lucent

AT&T

Cisco

Citrix

Deutsche Telekom

Ribbon Communication

Google

Huawei

Microsoft

Orange

Telenor

ZTE

Nextiva

RingCentral

Verizon

Vonage

8×8

Avaya

Mitel

Jive Communication

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Voice Over Internet Protocol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Voice Over Internet Protocol Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Over Internet Protocol Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Over I

