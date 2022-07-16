Voice Over Internet Protocol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), also called IP telephony, is a methodology and group of technologies for the delivery of voice communications and multimedia sessions over Internet Protocol (IP) networks, such as the Internet. The terms Internet telephony, broadband telephony, and broadband phone service specifically refer to the provisioning of communications services (voice, fax, SMS, voice-messaging) over the public Internet, rather than via the public switched telephone network(PSTN), also known as plain old telephone service (POTS).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Voice Over Internet Protocol in Global, including the following market information:
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7208551/global-voice-over-internet-protocol-2022-2028-470
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Voice Over Internet Protocol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
International VoIP Calls Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Voice Over Internet Protocol include Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Citrix, Deutsche Telekom, Ribbon Communication, Google, Huawei and Microsoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Voice Over Internet Protocol companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
International VoIP Calls
Domestic VoIP Calls
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Users
SMBs
Large Enterprises
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Voice Over Internet Protocol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Voice Over Internet Protocol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcatel Lucent
AT&T
Cisco
Citrix
Deutsche Telekom
Ribbon Communication
Huawei
Microsoft
Orange
Telenor
ZTE
Nextiva
RingCentral
Verizon
Vonage
8×8
Avaya
Mitel
Jive Communication
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Voice Over Internet Protocol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Voice Over Internet Protocol Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Over Internet Protocol Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Voice Over Internet Protocol Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voice Over I
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028