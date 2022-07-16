F&B Sterilizing Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sterilization refers to any process that eliminates, removes, kills, or deactivates all forms of life and other biological agents (such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, spore forms, prions, unicellular eukaryotic organisms such as Plasmodium, etc.) present in a specified region, such as a surface, a volume of fluid, medication, or in a compound such as biological culture media.
This report contains market size and forecasts of F&B Sterilizing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five F&B Sterilizing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global F&B Sterilizing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrogen Peroxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of F&B Sterilizing Agent include Solvay, Steris, Peroxy Chem, Evonik Industries and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the F&B Sterilizing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrogen Peroxide
Peracetic Acid
Others
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals and Pulses
Meat and Poultry
Dried Fruits and Vegetables
Dairy Ingredients
Beverages
Others
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies F&B Sterilizing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies F&B Sterilizing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies F&B Sterilizing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies F&B Sterilizing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Steris
Peroxy Chem
Evonik Industries
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top F&B Sterilizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 F&B Sterilizing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers F&B Sterilizing Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 F&B Sterilizing Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 F&B Sterilizing Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 F&B Sterilizing Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
