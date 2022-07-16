Vacuum Therapy Units Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A vacuum therapy unit is a suction device that pulls the air out of a cupped part of a patient?s skin to improve blood flow to certain parts of the body, help wounds heal, clear skin blemishes, or treat erectile dysfunction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Therapy Units in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vacuum Therapy Units companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Therapy Units market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Therapy Units include Enraf Nonius, Iskra Medical, DJO International, Acelity, Molnlycke Healthcare, Johnson&Johnson, Coloplast, Augustus Medical and Boston Scientific. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Therapy Units manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Type
Mobile Type
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Therapy Units revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Therapy Units revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Therapy Units sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vacuum Therapy Units sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Enraf Nonius
Iskra Medical
DJO International
Acelity
Molnlycke Healthcare
Johnson&Johnson
Coloplast
Augustus Medical
Boston Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Therapy Units Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Therapy Units Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Therapy Units Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Therapy Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Therapy Units Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Therapy Units Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Therapy Units Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Therapy Units Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Therapy Units Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and China Vacuum Therapy Units Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Vacuum Therapy Units Sales Market Report 2021